Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The DUP party collapsed power-sharing talks in Northern Ireland.
- The jury at the rugby rape trial heard from a taxi driver who took a young woman home from an afterparty at the home of rugby international Paddy Jackson.
- The three-year-old girl who was injured in an incident at a Dublin home over the weekend died.
- Members of An Garda Síochána paid a final tribute to Superintendent Colm Fox through a guard of honour.
- The man who was murdered in Belfast yesterday evening was shot dead in his living room in front of his partner and child.
- Preparations have begun for the demolition of Apollo House.
- A protest took place at Leinster House against a ‘new’ ferry, built in 1976, that’s been chosen to service Tory Island located north of the Donegal coast.
- The Court of Appeal overturned a High Court ruling which had declared some buildings on Dublin’s Moore Street to be part of a battlefield site compromising a national monument.
WORLD
#FLORDIA: Police are responding to reports of an active shooter at a school in Florida this evening.
#FRANCE: The remains of a French nine-year-old who disappeared at a wedding in the Alps last August have been found.
#ZIMBABWE: Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai has died aged 65.
#BOJO: Boris Johnson has called for Britain to completely throw off EU rules and to view Brexit as an opportunity.
PARTING SHOT
By now, we all know to stand clear of any looming seagulls in the streets, as dozens of reports come in every summer of people being harassed in cities and towns across the country by the birds.
However, could herons be the new seagulls?
Stephen McElligott and his son were visiting Dublin Zoo yesterday when they witnessed this horrific crime – a heron leaping on a picnic table and robbing someone’s burger.Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
