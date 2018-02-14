Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Gardaí turned out in their hundreds to honour Superintendent Colm Fox at his funeral earlier today Source: RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson delivering his speech on Brexit earlier today Source: Dominic Lipinski via PA Images

#FLORDIA: Police are responding to reports of an active shooter at a school in Florida this evening.

#FRANCE: The remains of a French nine-year-old who disappeared at a wedding in the Alps last August have been found.

#ZIMBABWE: Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai has died aged 65.

#BOJO: Boris Johnson has called for Britain to completely throw off EU rules and to view Brexit as an opportunity.

PARTING SHOT

By now, we all know to stand clear of any looming seagulls in the streets, as dozens of reports come in every summer of people being harassed in cities and towns across the country by the birds.

However, could herons be the new seagulls?

Stephen McElligott and his son were visiting Dublin Zoo yesterday when they witnessed this horrific crime – a heron leaping on a picnic table and robbing someone’s burger.