Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today's news.
IRELAND
- Paddy Jackson has said he would have “freaked out” if he knew a woman left his house in tears.
- The Supreme Court has rejected the definition of “unborn” as an unborn child in the Constitution.
- An Oireachtas committee heard how garda analysts were “belittled and disrespected when they tried to highlight inaccurate homicide figures“.
- Irish author Emma Hannigan was laid to rest today following an 11-year battle with cancer.
- Lidl is to demolish the remainder of its Fortunestown Lane store in Tallaght, while a man has been refused bail charged with handling €1,400 of stolen goods during the alleged looting of the store.
- Potato salad was recalled after listeria was detected.
- Over 1,200 vulnerable animals were seized by the ISPCA last year.
- The number of ghost estates has “decreased by 91% since 2010″.
- A Cork Chinese and a Dublin Apache Pizza were both closed over ‘rodent droppings’ in the kitchen.
- We now know who’ll be holding onto the Apple billions that are destined for Ireland.
- Sinn Féin’s Caoimhghín Ó Caoláin is to step down at end of the Dáil term.
- Irish Water says restrictions in Dublin are set to continue.
INTERNATIONAL
#FACES OF EVIL: A British newspaper has apologised for a front page published 21 years ago.
#THANK YOU FOR THE MUSIC: The NME announced it would close its print edition after 66 years.
#SALISBURY: UK police said that a Russian ex-spy and his daughter were victims of attempted murder with a nerve agent.
PARTING SHOT
Merriam-Webster added 850 new words to its dictionary this year, and one will be instantly recognisable to Simpsons fans.
The word “embiggen” is now officially a word, having been first used in the 1996 episode Lisa the Iconoclast.
The word is part of the Springfield town motto: “A noble spirit embiggens the smallest man”.
We think it’s a perfectly cromulent choice.
