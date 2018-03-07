Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Minister Michael Creed getting up close and personal with a pug at an ISPCA event today Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Theresa May greeting the Saudi Crown Prince at Downing Street today. Source: Alberto Pezzali/Getty Images

#FACES OF EVIL: A British newspaper has apologised for a front page published 21 years ago.

#THANK YOU FOR THE MUSIC: The NME announced it would close its print edition after 66 years.

#SALISBURY: UK police said that a Russian ex-spy and his daughter were victims of attempted murder with a nerve agent.

PARTING SHOT

Merriam-Webster added 850 new words to its dictionary this year, and one will be instantly recognisable to Simpsons fans.

The word “embiggen” is now officially a word, having been first used in the 1996 episode Lisa the Iconoclast.

The word is part of the Springfield town motto: “A noble spirit embiggens the smallest man”.

We think it’s a perfectly cromulent choice.

(via TheDailyEdge)