Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

IRELAND
- The Scally report into the CervicalCheck scandal was published today, and it was found that the way women were told about the audit was “damaging, hurtful and offensive”.
- The Take Back The City activists blocked traffic in Dublin during a sit-down protest against the Frederick Street eviction.
- There were a wide range of reactions to the cancellation of Trump’s visit to Ireland.
- The Taoiseach has apologised to the mother of Danielle McLaughlin, after his department claimed the murdered Donegal woman wasn’t Irish.
- 80-year-old Ohio businessman Edward J Crawford has been named as the new US ambassador to Ireland.
- Gardaí arrested four people in a crackdown on illegal TV streaming.
- Here’s how Bob Woodward’s book about Trump’s presidency is selling in Ireland.
- Minister Charlie Flanagan has said he has an “open mind” about scrapping seasonal time changes.
- Over 18 kilograms of chewing tobacco were seized during a raid of a Limerick apartment.
- Facial imaging software has been used to detect €4 million worth of identity fraud.
INTERNATIONAL
#RUSSIA: There is “nothing criminal” about two men who Britain has named as suspects in the Salisbury poisoning, according to Vladimir Putin.
#UNSAVOURY: Protestors have been criticised for shouting “your daddy is a horrible person” to the children of Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg.
#PUERTO RICO: Trump was rebuked for hailing the US response to last year’s Hurricane Maria as “tremendous”.
PARTING SHOT
Another September, another Apple iPhone unveiling.
This year, the tech giant has rolled out is biggest ever iPhone – called the iPhoneXs Max.
It’ll set you back €1,279.
