Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Take Back the City activists shut down O'Connell Street in a protest today. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Prince Charles drew the crowds during his visit to a farmers' market today Source: Owen Humphreys/PA Images

#RUSSIA: There is “nothing criminal” about two men who Britain has named as suspects in the Salisbury poisoning, according to Vladimir Putin.

#UNSAVOURY: Protestors have been criticised for shouting “your daddy is a horrible person” to the children of Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg.

#PUERTO RICO: Trump was rebuked for hailing the US response to last year’s Hurricane Maria as “tremendous”.

PARTING SHOT

Another September, another Apple iPhone unveiling.

This year, the tech giant has rolled out is biggest ever iPhone – called the iPhoneXs Max.

It’ll set you back €1,279.