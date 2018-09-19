This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 19 September, 2018
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Ploughing Championships cancelled, thousands without electricity and woman dies as caravan blown off cliff – it’s your evening fix.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 19 Sep 2018, 8:46 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Autumn weather Sep 19th 2018 Workmen deal with a fallen tree on Finglas Road by Glasnevin Cemetary, Dublin Source: Brian Lawless via PA Images

  • woman died after a caravan was blown off the edge of a cliff in Co Galway. 
  • A man died in Northern Ireland after being hit by a falling tree.
  • The second day of the National Ploughing Championships was called off due to the extreme weather today. 
  • Gardaí in North Dublin are investigating after a number of shots were fired at a home in Ballymun.
  • About 67,000 customers have been left without power this evening as a result of Storm Ali. 
  • Táinaiste Simon Coveney said it was “verging on irresponsible journalism” to report that Ireland could have to increase its corporate tax rate in exchange for the European Union’s support on the Irish border issue.
  • Politicians have been told that the proposed three-day wait period for a woman to obtain an abortion is “not supported by evidence”. 
  • A man was released without charge after being arrested following the seizure of a quantity of heroin as gardaí carried out raids on seven properties in Dublin.

INTERNATIONAL

National Housing Summit British Prime Minister Theresa May speaking at the National Housing Summit in London Source: Frank Augstein via PA Images

#BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May has clashed with EU leaders over who should make the next move to break the Brexit logjam.

#KOREA: North and South Korea will bid jointly for the 2032 Olympics, they announced today.

#CHARGED: An orthopaedic surgeon in California and his girlfriend have been charged with drugging and sexually assaulting two women.

PARTING SHOT

A Ryanair flight was forced to abort two attempted landings at Shannon Airport this morning before diverting to Liverpool. 

Meanwhile, another Ryanair flight had to abandon its landing at Dublin Airport with seconds to spare amid strong winds from Storm Ali. 

