Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today's news.
IRELAND
- The World Meeting of Families officially got underway in Dublin.
- It was confirmed that the Pope will parade through Dublin city centre on Saturday.
- A High Court judge dismissed an action to prevent Drew Harris from becoming the next Garda commissioner.
- 37,000 Eir customers have been affected by a data breach after a laptop with their information on it was stolen.
- Dublin Bus revealed that change will no longer be given to passengers who overpay their fare.
- A Lidl that was looted during heavy snow last March has suffered another large robbery weeks before reopening.
- It emerged that almost eight thousand new homes were built in the first six months of the year.
- The son of ‘singing priest’ Father Michael Cleary revealed he is homeless.
- Two brothers were hospitalised after a stabbing incident in Inchicore, Dublin.
INTERNATIONAL
- #TRUMP: US President Donald Trump accused his former lawyer Michael Cohen of making information to get himself a plea deal.
- #FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE: Vladimir Putin defended his appearance at an Austrian minister’s wedding after he was pictured dancing with the bride.
- #SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook and Twitter banned hundreds of accounts as part of a crackdown on misinformation campaigns by Russia and Iran.
PARTING SHOT
Clergy and members of the Catholic faithful from across the world have descended upon Dublin for the opening of the World Meeting of Families.
Events on today’s programme included discussions on families coping with addiction, ‘throw-away’ culture and a discussion on the benefits of getting married in the Catholic Church
Our reporter Daragh Brophy saw all the action – including the sale of special souvenir Pope dolls – unfold as it happened in the RDS.
