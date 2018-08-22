Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Crowds at the RDS attend an address by Archbishop Eamon Martin on the first day of the World Meeting of Families. Source: Rollingnews

IRELAND

Headlines of New York newspapers report on the conviction of former Donald Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, and the plea bargain of his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen Source: PA Images

INTERNATIONAL

#TRUMP: US President Donald Trump accused his former lawyer Michael Cohen of making information to get himself a plea deal.

US President Donald Trump accused his former lawyer Michael Cohen of making information to get himself a plea deal. #FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE: Vladimir Putin defended his appearance at an Austrian minister’s wedding after he was pictured dancing with the bride.

Vladimir Putin defended his appearance at an Austrian minister’s wedding after he was pictured dancing with the bride. #SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook and Twitter banned hundreds of accounts as part of a crackdown on misinformation campaigns by Russia and Iran.

PARTING SHOT

Clergy and members of the Catholic faithful from across the world have descended upon Dublin for the opening of the World Meeting of Families.

Events on today’s programme included discussions on families coping with addiction, ‘throw-away’ culture and a discussion on the benefits of getting married in the Catholic Church

Our reporter Daragh Brophy saw all the action – including the sale of special souvenir Pope dolls – unfold as it happened in the RDS.

Limited edition Pope Dolls for sale during the World Meeting of Families at the RDS in Dublin. Source: PA Wire/PA Images