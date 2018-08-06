This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

All of today’s top stories – including the Irish hockey team’s homecoming, and an explosion in Bologna.

By Aoife Barry Monday 6 Aug 2018, 8:00 PM
45 minutes ago 1,664 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4166812

3339 Homecoming_90550651 Source: Leah Farrell

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

Italy Highway Explosion In this frame grab taken from a video released by the Italian police, the moment a truck that was transporting flammable substances explodes after colliding with another truck on a highway in the outskirts of Bologna. Source: AP/PA Images

#ITALY One person died and over 60 were injured after a tanker truck exploded near Bologna.

#INDONESIA At least 98 people were killed by the earthquake on Lombok.

#CHICAGO It was a violent weekend in Chicago, with 44 shot and five killed across one night of gun violence.

#NEW MEXICO 11 starving children were found by police at a compound in the New Mexico desert.

#UK A man appeared in court charged with the murder of a midwife who went missing.

PARTING SHOT

The magazine Smash Hits was a fun and irreverent pop magazine that fans adored. Here’s a really interesting look behind the scenes of how it got made, via The Guardian.

Comments are off as a story above involves a case that’s before the courts 

