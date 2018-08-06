Here's What Happened Today: Monday

IRELAND
- The Irish women’s hockey team came home to a hero’s welcome today
- Here’s what’s coming in Budget 2019
- Some patients may have to repeat their cervical smears due to samples expiring, which the Medical Council said is unacceptable
- Irish and US researchers are teaming up to help save bees
- There will be extra trains laid on for the Pope’s visit to Phoenix Park
- An Irish woman told us about her experience getting caught in the Indonesian earthquake
- There’s a chance of hail this week as the weather takes a cooler turn
- Shane Ross said he’s sorry some people will lose part of their front gardens to make way for bus routes – but it’s in the national interest
INTERNATIONAL
#ITALY One person died and over 60 were injured after a tanker truck exploded near Bologna.
#INDONESIA At least 98 people were killed by the earthquake on Lombok.
#CHICAGO It was a violent weekend in Chicago, with 44 shot and five killed across one night of gun violence.
#NEW MEXICO 11 starving children were found by police at a compound in the New Mexico desert.
#UK A man appeared in court charged with the murder of a midwife who went missing.
PARTING SHOT
The magazine Smash Hits was a fun and irreverent pop magazine that fans adored. Here’s a really interesting look behind the scenes of how it got made, via The Guardian.
