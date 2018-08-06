Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Source: Leah Farrell

In this frame grab taken from a video released by the Italian police, the moment a truck that was transporting flammable substances explodes after colliding with another truck on a highway in the outskirts of Bologna. Source: AP/PA Images

#ITALY One person died and over 60 were injured after a tanker truck exploded near Bologna.

#INDONESIA At least 98 people were killed by the earthquake on Lombok.

#CHICAGO It was a violent weekend in Chicago, with 44 shot and five killed across one night of gun violence.

#NEW MEXICO 11 starving children were found by police at a compound in the New Mexico desert.

#UK A man appeared in court charged with the murder of a midwife who went missing.

PARTING SHOT

The magazine Smash Hits was a fun and irreverent pop magazine that fans adored. Here’s a really interesting look behind the scenes of how it got made, via The Guardian.

