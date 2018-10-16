'Certain evidence' found at consulate showing Saudi writer was killed there, Turkish official says

A HIGH-LEVEL TURKISH official says police have found “certain evidence” during their search of the Saudi Consulate showing that Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi was killed there.

The official did not provide details on the evidence that was recovered during the hours-long search at the diplomatic mission that ended early today.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak publicly about the investigation.

Turkish officials say Saudi agents killed and dismembered the writer at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on 2 October.

Saudi Arabia previously called the allegation “baseless” but US media reports suggest the Saudis may soon acknowledge Khashoggi was killed there, perhaps as part of a botched interrogation.