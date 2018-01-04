  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 4 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

State takes in nearly €51 billion in record year for tax collection

Including the sale of 29% of its AIB shares the government collected over €58 billion last year.

By Ceimin Burke Thursday 4 Jan 2018, 11:39 AM
8 hours ago 12,210 Views 124 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3780653
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

THE STATE COLLECTED  a record €50.7 billion in taxes last year, surpassing the government’s predicted returns by €117 million.

The total easily eclipsing 2016′s return of €47.9 billion which was the next highest total ever collected.

The figures show that returns from income tax rose by €840 million compared to 2016 as workers contributed €20.01 billion, however this was still 1.2% below government predictions.

pie-chart Source: Department of FInance.

When the sale of 29% of AIB is included exchequer returns show the State collected a total of €58.376 billion in 2017.

Total expenditure for the year was €56.47 billion, leaving a surplus of more than €1.9 billion. This represents a year-on-year improvement of €2.8 million.

Excluding the AIB sale, which netted €3.4 billion, the State spent €1.525 billion more than it took in last year.

The Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe described the return as a ”very solid performance”.

All tax headings have recorded annual growth, with overall receipts now 60% above our 2010 low point.

“This fiscal out-turn provides a good platform to start 2018. However, we remain vigilant to the potential challenges we face, including Brexit.

“We will continue careful management of the public finances, including the focus on reducing our debt burden and continuation with competitiveness-oriented policies”.

David McNamara of Davy Stockbrokers said the Government was now within “touching distance” of a budget surplus. “We expect the deficit to equal 0.3% of GDP in 2017, falling to 0.2% in 2018.

“One concern is the increased reliance on corporation tax, now accounting for 16% of tax revenues and driving much of the tax out-performance.”

READ: The tanning tax and a new minimum wage: These Budget measures have just kicked in>

READ: Dundalk stabbing: Egyptian teenager spoke to gardaí about asylum days before attack>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (124)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Dundalk stabbing: Egyptian teenager spoke to gardaí about asylum days before attack
81,057  233
2
'It's the randomness of it that's frightening': Dundalk stunned by fatal stab attack
57,025  263
3
Victim of Dundalk knife attack named as Japanese national Yosuke Sasaki (24)
44,570  84
Fora
1
Ireland's biggest company is poised to save over €100m thanks to Trump's tax cuts
478  0
2
'I was bleeding heavily while blacking out. I thought I was dying'
116  0
3
IDA boss: We want finance firms to set up in the midlands once they have a Dublin base
104  0
The42
1
As it happened: Arsenal v Chelsea, Premier League
33,466  57
2
Late drama sees Arsenal claim point against Chelsea in Premier League thriller
22,105  67
3
Offaly miss late chances to win as Colm Basquel fires 1-6 for Dublin in draw
15,160  5
DailyEdge.ie
1
Theresa Mannion's report on the weather in Galway was interrupted by a lad wrapped up in an American flag
22,710  2
2
Only 90s Kids Can Pass This Extremely Simple Quiz
17,366  7
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
5,043  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Man (18) charged with murder over Dundalk stabbing
Man (18) charged with murder over Dundalk stabbing
'With relative garda silence on Dundalk attacks, speculation and Islamaphobia swept across Internet'
Investigation launched after life-saving defibrillator 'smashed' on Limerick street
DUBLIN
Staff threatened with iron bar in early morning supermarket raid
Staff threatened with iron bar in early morning supermarket raid
Concerns raised for 14 homeless families told to leave Gresham Hotel by the end of the month
'We had absolutely no idea': Winning €38.9m EuroMillions ticket was sold in Malahide shop
LOUTH
Victim of Dundalk knife attack named as Japanese national Yosuke Sasaki (24)
Victim of Dundalk knife attack named as Japanese national Yosuke Sasaki (24)
Dundalk stabbing: Egyptian teenager spoke to gardaí about asylum days before attack
'It's the randomness of it that's frightening': Dundalk stunned by fatal stab attack
DUNDALK
Dundalk-Newry rail line suspended after stormy weather brings water onto tracks
Dundalk-Newry rail line suspended after stormy weather brings water onto tracks
Gardaí say no 'established link' showing Dundalk stabbing was terrorist attack
Gardaí say Dundalk attack 'random and unprovoked' - terrorism has not yet been ruled out

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie