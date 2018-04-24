  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 24 April, 2018
Poll: Do you think you get enough exercise?

This week, school children are being urged to get out and try out new physical activities as part of Active Schools Week.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 24 Apr 2018, 8:42 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Tinny Photo
Image: Shutterstock/Tinny Photo

THIS WEEK, YOUNGSTERS around the country are being urged to participate in new activities and explore their local communities as part of Active Schools Week.

Schools signed up to take part are encouraged to raise awareness about the importance of physical activity by hosting a range of new initiatives with students.

As Ireland continues to get fatter as a nation, with estimates predicting only one in every 10 Irish men will not be overweight or obese by 2030 for example, the importance of a healthy diet and getting more exercise has never been greater.

So, in a week when children are being urged to get out and get more exercise, we’re asking you: Do you think you get enough exercise?


Poll Results:






About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

