Extra Dart services added after complaints about timetable changes

IRISH RAIL IS adding additional Dart services following complaints about a new timetable.

The timetable was introduced last Sunday, 9 September, to “provide enhanced Dart frequency” but several passengers complained about overcrowding and capacity issues – leading to more carriages being added to Dart trains.

Irish Rail has today announced that additional stops will be added at Clongriffin and Portmarnock to “ease capacity issues“.

“As with all timetables a period of bedding in is needed to ensure that the new timetable meets customers’ needs.

“Whilst the vast majority of this new timetable has provided an enhanced service to Dart commuters and provided for the provision of additional off-peak commuter services from December of this year, some capacity issues have arisen,” the company said in a statement.

It said the main issue that arose was around capacity on the northside of Dublin. In response to customer feedback, Irish Rail said the following changes will be operational from Monday 17 September:

Portmarnock will have two additional services:

7.29am: Portmarnock to Pearse

7.42am: Portmarnock to Bray

Clongriffin will have the following extra service: