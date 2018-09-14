This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 14 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Extra Dart services added after complaints about timetable changes

Passengers had complained about overcrowding and capacity issues.

By Órla Ryan Friday 14 Sep 2018, 4:21 PM
44 minutes ago 2,033 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4236293
Fule photo of a Dart train
Image: RollingNews.ie
Fule photo of a Dart train
Fule photo of a Dart train
Image: RollingNews.ie

IRISH RAIL IS adding additional Dart services following complaints about a new timetable.

The timetable was introduced last Sunday, 9 September, to “provide enhanced Dart frequency” but several passengers complained about overcrowding and capacity issues – leading to more carriages being added to Dart trains.

Irish Rail has today announced that additional stops will be added at Clongriffin and Portmarnock to “ease capacity issues“.

“As with all timetables a period of bedding in is needed to ensure that the new timetable meets customers’ needs.

“Whilst the vast majority of this new timetable has provided an enhanced service to Dart commuters and provided for the provision of additional off-peak commuter services from December of this year, some capacity issues have arisen,” the company said in a statement.

It said the main issue that arose was around capacity on the northside of Dublin. In response to customer feedback, Irish Rail said the following changes will be operational from Monday 17 September:

Portmarnock will have two additional services:

  • 7.29am: Portmarnock to Pearse
  • 7.42am: Portmarnock to Bray

Clongriffin will have the following extra service:

  • 7.45am: Clongriffin to Bray

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Warning for 'potentially very disturbed weather' as Hurricane Helene crosses Atlantic
    74,082  46
    2
    		Woman, sacked for refusing to allow customer return Christmas lights, awarded €21,000
    55,035  48
    3
    		'An insult to the office of President': Dublin councillors not at all happy with standard of today's presentations
    51,694  92
    Fora
    1
    		'Donnybrook isn't designed for this' – a Tidy Towns group is rallying against this new D4 hotel
    683  0
    2
    		Sky has been fined over €100k for not informing customers about their right to cancel contracts
    231  0
    3
    		Data centre firm EdgeConnex turned down rural Ireland because of a lack of adequate power
    60  0
    The42
    1
    		'I thought football was going to be there forever…then I found out I was pregnant'
    37,195  1
    2
    		'When I first moved to England… Coming back to Ireland would have been a last resort'
    24,097  1
    3
    		'I want to damage him, for life...I want to torture him' - Lemieux aims dark jibe at Spike
    20,321  10
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Coco Pops changed a slogan on their packaging after a 10-year-old complained that it was sexist
    6,515  4
    2
    		Here's why you should pay absolutely no mind to Mark Wahlberg's insane daily schedule
    5,890  2
    3
    		Dua Lipa cried on stage in Shanghai after young fans waving rainbow flags were dragged from the venue by security
    5,520  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HEALTH
    Cannabis remains most commonly used illegal drug in Ireland
    Cannabis remains most commonly used illegal drug in Ireland
    Irish pharmacists want condoms to be made VAT-free
    Anorexia patients hide batteries in sanitary pads to appear heavier while being treated in hospital
    DRUGS
    Homeless and addiction charity says 'Ireland is facing a deepening social crisis'
    Homeless and addiction charity says 'Ireland is facing a deepening social crisis'
    'The invisible line': When a recreational drug habit becomes an addiction
    The rise of opiates: How Ireland's 'broken' health service is behind a surge in prescription painkillers
    GARDAí
    Appeal for witnesses to come forward after fatal crash in Donegal
    Appeal for witnesses to come forward after fatal crash in Donegal
    'The Public Order Unit's protective hoods are not fashion accessories, but safety requirements in certain circumstances'
    An Garda Síochána has 'never fully embraced human rights standards'
    DUBLIN
    Extra Dart services added after complaints about timetable changes
    Extra Dart services added after complaints about timetable changes
    Belfast City Council intervenes after hundreds queue outside City Hall for free doughnut giveaway
    Commissioner says form of garda attire at North Frederick Street protest 'was not correct'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie