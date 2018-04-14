  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 14 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The harder a male tries to woo a female, the more likely they are to render their species extinct - study

Research into certain extinct crustaceans shows the more energy put into creating larger sexual organs, the more likely the species might cease to exist.

By AFP Saturday 14 Apr 2018, 5:30 PM
45 minutes ago 4,048 Views 17 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3953905

shutterstock_95305303 Source: Shutterstock/Phovoir

THE EXTRAVAGANT LENGTHS that males will go to to bed a member of the opposite sex can come at the risk of extinction for some species, researchers said this week.

Sexual selection, how animals attract and choose mates, can be thanked for showy traits such as the elegant peacock’s tail, the grand antlers of a stag, and the bushy mane of a lion.

A study published in the science journal Nature, however, found that some creatures take it too far.

US-based scientists analysed the fossils of thousands of ancient crustaceans called ostracods, tiny clam-shaped critters that have been on the planet for nearly 500 millions years.

Males of the group are easily identifiable by a shell that is more elongated than those of females, to accommodate their large sex organs.

Under their shell is a large muscular pump for discharging giant sperm, which on average measure around 20%-30% of body length, but in some cases longer than the male himself.

The US-based researchers looked at 93 species of extinct ostracods that lived about 85 million to 65 million years ago during the late Cretaceous period.

Extinction risk

They found that species died out quicker when the male had a much larger shell – and presumably larger sexual organs that produced more sperm to aid successful reproduction – compared to females of the same species.

The extinction risk was ten times higher for those with the largest difference in shell size between the genders.

“In the short term the males had an advantage, but it turns out in the long term, not so much,” said lead author Gene Hunt, a palaeontologist from the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington.

It is possible that by devoting too much energy to successful reproduction, the creatures had little left for adapting to changes in the climate or their natural environment.

To date, it has been difficult for scientists to determine how differences between genders influenced species extinction as it is often impossible to tell whether a fossil was of a male or female animal.

But thanks to thousands of ostracod species still alive today, it is well documented how male shells differ from those of the females they seek to woo.

The finding may hold implications for conservationists managing animal species at risk from habitat destruction and climate change, the researchers said.

© – AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Actor Barry Keoghan: '13 foster homes. If that's on paper you'd think "he's destined to mess up"'
83,391  30
2
Man arrested after lorry driver found dead at Rosslare Europort following suspected assault
53,605  36
3
Learner driver (18) arrested in Naas for doing 180km/h
51,678  61
Fora
1
'I sold my business for €14m, but the retirement plans didn't work out. I needed a new job quickly'
1,730  0
2
Here's what is stopping Norwegian's transatlantic dreams from fully taking flight
1,330  0
3
What a worker's €25,000 payout can teach employers about 'constructive dismissal'
226  0
The42
1
IRFU and Ulster 'revoke contracts' of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding
85,082  0
2
Jackson and Olding to leave Ulster - report
78,845  0
3
A try within seconds and a long-range penalty: Conor Murray swings victory for Munster in Bloemfontein
42,188  43
DailyEdge
1
Kim K wore a name tag to her high school reunion in case anyone didn't recognise her
15,047  2
2
11 reasons why I am obsessed with Emily Ratajkowski's glamorous (and kind of scaldy) wedding
7,930  0
3
This dreamy pop song from Selena Gomez's Instagram is the only banger you need this weekend
6,601  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Waterford's new â¬25.9m courthouse opened this week - take a look
Waterford's new €25.9m courthouse opened this week - take a look
Bankers were 'scared sh*tless' carrying out deals with Anglo Irish, jury hears
Barrister begins legal action against Health Minister and senator over alleged defamatory tweets
HEALTH
Canadian NGO sending 'observation team' to monitor Eighth Amendment referendum
Canadian NGO sending 'observation team' to monitor Eighth Amendment referendum
'She was just so ill, it was horrible to see my child like that'
Health study says Ireland's weekly drinking limit should be 5 pints, not 8.5
GARDAí
Learner driver (18) arrested in Naas for doing 180km/h
Learner driver (18) arrested in Naas for doing 180km/h
Appeal for witnesses to truck incident just before alleged fatal attack at Rosslare Europort
Man arrested after lorry driver found dead at Rosslare Europort following suspected assault
DUBLIN
This is the view from O'Connell Tower in Glasnevin Cemetery, reopened after almost 50 years
This is the view from O'Connell Tower in Glasnevin Cemetery, reopened after almost 50 years
Dublin Lord Mayor signs document saying he will not enter Israel again without government permission
Gardaí concerned for well being of woman missing since Monday

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie