This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 17 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Could do better': Criticism over funding as Facebook launches new countrywide anti-bullying project

Facebook and DCU have launched a new anti-bullying training programme for secondary schools.

By Aisling O'Rourke Wednesday 17 Oct 2018, 3:47 PM
27 minutes ago 586 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4291138
Professor James O Higgins Norman ABC Director and UNESCO Chair on Tackling Bullying in School and Cyberspace with Julie de Bailliencourt, Facbook Global Safety Policy Manager with students from Kylemore College Ballyfermot.
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Professor James O Higgins Norman ABC Director and UNESCO Chair on Tackling Bullying in School and Cyberspace with Julie de Bailliencourt, Facbook Global Safety Policy Manager with students from Kylemore College Ballyfermot.
Professor James O Higgins Norman ABC Director and UNESCO Chair on Tackling Bullying in School and Cyberspace with Julie de Bailliencourt, Facbook Global Safety Policy Manager with students from Kylemore College Ballyfermot.
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

SOCIAL MEDIA GIANT Facebook has joined forces with the National Anti-Bullying Research and Resource Centre (ABC) at Dublin City University (DCU) on a new project for secondary schools. 

The initiative will train teachers on how to deal with cyber bullying over a three-year period. 

Facebook has granted ABC just over €330,000 to support the work. 

Prof. James O’Higgins Norman the director of ABC and the UNESCO chair on tackling bullying in schools said for them it’s “a huge amount of  money to get and will allow us achieve a certain level of access to schools”.

Of course if we had double that we could do more, it’s enough to get us going on this road. 

The amount of money Facebook is putting behind the initiative raised a few eyebrows at the launch.

Senator Catherine Noone was one of those in attendance. Noone told TheJournal.ie it seemed “on the low side”:

They could’ve easily given half a million or a million towards it. It’s a lot of money for DCU, but there’s a lot more they (Facebook) can do in the area.

Vice President of the ASTI Deirdre MacDonald welcomed the initiative, but also raised concerns about the funding involved:

I think the level of funding, in terms of the amount of revenue Facebook has at its disposable, is to use an old hackneyed phrase, (they) could do better. 

MacDonald said she would like to see the project tackle bullying of teachers by students: 

“It was implied (at the launch) that victims of bullying in school are all students. That’s not the case, it can be any staff member as well,” MacDonald said.

Teachers are frequently the targets of bullying online by students and it’s often forgotten.

Whether its a something as trivial as how a teacher dresses or to more extreme homophobic bullying MacDonald said it can have “devastating effects” for teachers. 

The project itself will provide two teachers from each secondary school in the country with a one day training workshop on how they can tackle bullying.  The events will be organised in local education centres and will be voluntary for schools to participate in. 

They will have access to online resources that will help them begin to develop their own skills, share those skills with their colleagues and then promote tackling online bullying and safety in the school among the kids said O’Higgins Norman. 

Once a school is registered as a participant, the team at ABC will continue to provide resources and in year two will begin working with parents in the area.

Speaking at the launch Facebook’s Niamh Sweeney admitted it had been a particularly difficult few months for the company, after a Channel 4 documentary found graphic images of child abuse had remained on the site despite being reported as abusive. 

Facebook’s Julie de Baillencourt launched the initiative in Dublin this morning and told TheJournal.ie she can understand why people may be somewhat reticent about their involvement in the project. 

I can understand if people have concerns or maybe think this is somehow misaligned.
We’ve been working on this for a very long time and I can see that over time we have been improving how quickly we look at reports. 

In the fallout of the documentary Mark Zuckerberg announced a doubling of staff from 10,000 to 20,000 in the area. As well as a greater investment in artificial intelligence and machine learning in the hopes of catching abusive posts more quickly. 

De Baillencourt had this appeal for young people directly: 

Have faith in us, please report the content that you see that may be abusive. We have real people and real teams that are here to help.
We strive to come back to you faster than 24 hours, but we need a report from people to tell us hey I’m really unhappy about this or I feel really hurt by these comments. 

IMG_3640 Sophie Butler, Elizabeth Moreland, Tara Keirnan and Sarah Markham student teachers at DCU.

A number of student teachers from DCU attended today’s launch and welcomed the initiative.  

Elizabeth Moreland said “as future educators this is a very important project and making sure that the funding is going in to help teachers and parents”. 

However she wants to see Facebook follow-up on this project with tangible actions:

It’s great to say it, but they have to put this in action now, the sooner the better. 

For fellow student Sophie Butler it’s about giving teachers the tools to encourage young people to confide in them, if they’ve been the victim of cyber bullying. 

At the end of the day, let’s say you’ve seen a comment when you’re in school and then you’re at home and it’s at home that you’re alone. It’s up to us to say, don’t go home with that worry, say it to a teacher or a guidance counsellor.  

The project is billed as a research-based training programme on bullying, cyber bullying, and online safety in post-primary schools and is available to every secondary school in Ireland. More details are available here.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aisling O'Rourke
@aislingorourke
aisling@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		FactCheck: How does President Michael D Higgins pay for his dog grooming bills?
    68,531  82
    2
    		'Appalling' and 'abhorrent': All five presidential rivals round on Casey over Traveller comments
    66,660  259
    3
    		Donald Trump tweets insult at Stormy Daniels and threatens to 'go after' her
    61,198  74
    Fora
    1
    		Blanchardstown Centre wants a new supermarket to fix its convenience store 'deficiency'
    1,764  0
    2
    		'We went on strike for 10 days - that was without doubt the worst mistake I've ever made'
    469  0
    3
    		Apartment block owners aren't putting aside enough money to cover future maintenance
    170  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Ireland vs Wales, Uefa Nations League
    85,877  80
    2
    		Defeat to weakened Wales increases pressure on Ireland boss Martin O'Neill
    35,608  113
    3
    		Ireland U19s defeat Netherlands to finish qualifying round with 100% record
    25,194  19
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Why Lady Gaga's suit may become the aesthetic that ultimately shapes her legacy
    7,034  3
    2
    		Here's why everyone is freaking out over The Haunting of Hill House on Netflix
    6,316  0
    3
    		Nicole Kidman says her marriage to Tom Cruise protected her from sexual harassment
    5,904  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man jailed for eight years for attempting to murder four children
    Man jailed for eight years for attempting to murder four children
    Woman suspected of slicing civil servant’s throat goes on trial
    Criminal Courts of Justice complex evacuated in large-scale drill
    GARDAí
    Woman arrested in connection with fatal shooting of young man
    Woman arrested in connection with fatal shooting of young man
    Two arrests after large amount of stolen car parts seized
    Almost €1m worth of cocaine, heroin and cannabis seized in Dublin
    DUBLIN
    Man (20s) wounded in face and neck in Finglas stabbing
    Man (20s) wounded in face and neck in Finglas stabbing
    As it happened: Ireland vs Wales, Uefa Nations League
    Two assailants sought by gardaí after shooting in Clondalkin
    LEO VARADKAR
    Affordable homes to be built on private lands through 'quid pro quo' negotiations
    Affordable homes to be built on private lands through 'quid pro quo' negotiations
    Taoiseach wants to avoid 'dilly-dallying' but confidence and supply deal 'unlikely' by Halloween
    'I don't know where he's getting his information': Coveney denies Howlin claims on Brexit backstop deferral

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie