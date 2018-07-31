Facebook uncovers political influence campaign ahead of midterms

FACEBOOK HAS ANNOUNCED it had shut down more than 30 fake pages and accounts involved in what appeared to be a “coordinated” attempt to sway public opinion on political issues ahead of November midterm elections, but cannot identify the source.

It said the “bad actor” accounts on the world’s biggest social network and its photo-sharing site Instagram could not be tied to Russia, which used the platform to spread disinformation ahead of the 2016 presidential election in the United States.

“We’re still in the very early stages of our investigation and don’t have all the facts — including who may be behind this,” Facebook said in a series of blog posts.

“But we are sharing what we know today given the connection between these bad actors and protests that are planned in Washington next week.”

Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg last week said Facebook has invested heavily in “safety, security and privacy” after being rocked by concerns of manipulation of the platform to spread misinformation, warning of an “impact” on profitability.

Some analysts however said it was too soon to write off Facebook or its growth prospects, and that the company may have simply been warning of the worst-case scenario.

“The company has a track record of resetting revenue growth and expense expectations only to turn around and exceed those expectations the following quarter,” said Gene Munster of Loup Ventures.

“We suspect Facebook is sticking with its historical playbook and will, in fact, beat these lower numbers.”