  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 18 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Facebook rolls out major privacy changes for ads, personal info and facial recognition

Many of the changes are being put in place to comply with the EU’s new GDPR directive that comes into effect next month.

By AFP Wednesday 18 Apr 2018, 9:36 AM
1 hour ago 1,692 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3963760
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appearing before a Senate committee last week.
Image: Jack Gruber SIPA USA/PA Images
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appearing before a Senate committee last week.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appearing before a Senate committee last week.
Image: Jack Gruber SIPA USA/PA Images

FACEBOOK ANNOUNCED TODAY it would begin rolling out changes to how it handles private data this week to comply with forthcoming EU rules, with European residents seeing the measures first.

The social network, which has been rocked by disclosures about hijacking of personal data on tens of millions of its users, said it will start implementing “new privacy experiences” to comply with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) which becomes effective on 25 May.

“Everyone – no matter where they live – will be asked to review important information about how Facebook uses data and make choices about their privacy on Facebook,” said a statement from chief privacy officer Erin Egan and deputy general counsel Ashlie Beringer.

We’ll begin by rolling these choices out in Europe this week.

It comes after Facebook said yesterday that it would roll out specific measures to help cut out fake advertisements ahead of the Eighth Amendment referendum.

Under the new policy, Facebook users will be asked to review and make choices about ads they receive, including whether they want Facebook to use data from third parties.

Facebook users will also be asked to review and choose what to share about the political, religious, and relationship information on their profiles.

Additionally, users will be allowed to opt in or out of use of facial recognition technology.

The statement said users will be told that facial recognition is optional, but that it could offer some benefit, such as being notified when someone is using an unauthorised picture.

“We not only want to comply with the law, but also go beyond our obligations to build new and improved privacy experiences for everyone on Facebook,” Egan and Beringer wrote.

The news comes a week after Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg faced 10 hours of questioning in two congressional panels following revelations that personal data was harvested on 87 million users by Cambridge Analytica, a consultancy firm working for Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Zuckerberg testified that Facebook intends to offer the same privacy protections embodied in GDPR for its worldwide users, but that there could be some differences in format.

Egan and Beringer said Facebook users in the EU will start seeing the requests this week so they can make choices before 25 May.

“As part of our phased approach, people in the rest of the world will be asked to make their choices on a slightly later schedule,” they said.

They added that Facebook would take steps to comply with the EU rules that limit advertising and public viewing of data for teens.

This will mean no use of facial recognition for anyone under age 18 and limitations on who can see certain information teens have shared.

To comply with GDPR, Facebook will also limit what it shows to users between the ages of 13 and 15 unless they get permission from a parent.

With reporting from Sean Murray

© – AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'We called him the King': Tributes as country singer Big Tom McBride dies aged 81
79,172  55
2
What is an African air plume - and how high will temperatures get this week?
68,364  33
3
'Exceptional talent': These are the best pieces of art by Ireland's young artists
57,623  22
Fora
1
'I left school when I was 15 - I was more attracted to making money than doing exams'
923  0
2
One of Ireland’s biggest building materials suppliers is being sold for over €500m
425  0
3
Apple iPhone exports accounted for a quarter of Ireland's economic growth
306  0
The42
1
'It is with a great deal of sadness that the players and pro staff have learnt of this outcome'
64,910  0
2
Desiree Linden waited for a racer to use the loo during the Boston marathon and still won by 4 minutes
44,278  22
3
Russian football team criticised for using bear to present referee with the match ball
35,973  65
DailyEdge
1
Germaine Greer criticized Meghan Markle and twitter went down on her like a tonne of bricks
12,282  6
2
People are furious that the 'Cash Me Outside' girl is nominated for the same award as Nicki Minaj and Cardi B
11,987  2
3
People have twigged something after seeing A Quiet Place, and now they're asking questions
8,190  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
22-year-old woman sustains 'serious injuries' after collision with car in Swords
22-year-old woman sustains 'serious injuries' after collision with car in Swords
Six arrested as gardaí seize €250k in cash in international money laundering operation
Investigation launched after man stabbed in back outside Cork pub in early hours
CORK
Birr and Kinnegad the venues for two exciting league semi-final double-headers
Birr and Kinnegad the venues for two exciting league semi-final double-headers
Cork pensioner who persistently raped teenage step-daughter appeals 12-year sentence
14-year-old girl missing from Cork found safe
COURT
Stormy Daniels hearing descends into chaos as Trump's lawyer outs Sean Hannity as his mysterious third client
Stormy Daniels hearing descends into chaos as Trump's lawyer outs Sean Hannity as his mysterious third client
'I'm truly sorry': Ant McPartlin apologises for drink-driving crash
Parents of terminally ill toddler Alfie Evans lose legal fight to fly to Rome for treatment
LEO VARADKAR
Government to block proposals to close all places of work during Status Red weather alerts
Government to block proposals to close all places of work during Status Red weather alerts
Taoiseach to consider law to protect journalists' sources following alleged INM data breach
Cabinet to discuss possibility of Ireland getting its own Independence Day

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie