This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 21 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Worker who posted derogatory Facebook memes about 'bosses' awarded €7,700

The woman alleged the managing director of the company had kicked her chair and shouted at her, which started the furore.

By Sean Murray Friday 21 Sep 2018, 6:10 AM
1 hour ago 8,932 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4244978
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

A SHOP WORKER who claimed that her boss kicked the back of her chair and said she felt pressured to withdraw the allegation has been awarded over €7,700 in a case before the Workplace Relations Commission.

She brought the case against her former employer, alleging that she was unfairly dismissed, unfairly deducted money and owed annual leave entitlements, amongst other matters.

The problems in her job originated with the alleged incident on 22 December where the managing director of the company she worked is claimed to have shouted at her telling her she took up too much room and proceeded to kick the back of her chair.

The woman said she felt upset over the incident and complained to the manager of the shop. Later that evening, she posted memes of a derogatory nature about bosses on her Facebook page. 

The following day she was called to a meeting with the managing director there, who asked her about the Facebook memes. She replied by asking why he had kicked her chair the night before.

She claims her boss then shouted at her and told her she was suspended for two weeks without pay.

On Christmas Eve, she says she was told by the shop manager if she apologised to the managing director and withdrew her allegation that he’d kicked the chair, then she’d be reinstated.

She refused to retract the allegations on a number of occasions, she claimed, and was told she’d engaged in “gross misconduct by way of gross insubordination”. 

The worker said the original suspension was over the Facebook memes, and not the alleged kicking of the chair.

Following a disciplinary hearing on 20 February where she was shown CCTV footage of the incident before Christmas, she was dismissed from her job with immediate effect for gross misconduct.

In its defence, the company claimed that the worker had wrongly accused the owner of the business of assault and of being a liar. 

These allegations escalated when she alleged the CCTV evidence showing no assault had been tampered with, the company said. 

“The Respondent stated that there was no desire to impose the penalty of dismissal and that every effort was made to avoid that outcome,” the company said but the claims made by the women were so “objectionable, grave and serious”, that they were left with no alternative.

The WRC adjudicator found that, because the managing director was part of the initial incident and subsequent investigations, it breached the woman’s right to an impartial and fair hearing.

While the adjudicator accepted the woman’s behaviour contributed to her dismissal, it was in his power to still grant an award for unfair dismissal while taking this into account.

The woman was awarded €5,500 compensation as a result of an infringement of the Unfair Dismissals Act. The woman was also awarded a sum of €2,190, or the equivalent of six-weeks pay, which she was not provided with despite having more than 10 years of service at the end of her contract.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Storm Bronagh is here as heavy rains from the south lead to flood warnings
    69,963  49
    2
    		TG4 apologises after CGI clip of caravan being kicked off cliff is shown before news bulletin
    54,175  26
    3
    		RTÉ presenter Bunny Carr dies aged 91
    38,196  67
    Fora
    1
    		Coca-Cola has been told to pay 'winding down' fees to sacked Kildare workers
    522  0
    2
    		Ryanair's chairman was re-elected - but support for the American billionaire has weakened
    221  0
    3
    		There's still a big gulf when it comes to vital early-stage funding for young Irish startups
    115  0
    The42
    1
    		IRFU decline proposal for behind-the-scenes series on Schmidt's Ireland
    25,315  29
    2
    		‘I had to hand over my home... But I would walk up to Tallaght Stadium, and it would all be forgotten about’
    25,109  6
    3
    		'Earlier in the year I was dropped for a game, and that was really tough for me'
    21,843  3
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Rosie Connolly shared her nightmare story about how Storm Ali disrupted her flight ...it's The Dredge
    6,645  0
    2
    		Criticism of Chrissy Teigen proves we're still defining women by their relationships
    5,852  6
    3
    		Guys We F*cked hosts accept criticism amid accusations that they 'fetishised black men'
    4,670  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ urge motorists not to become complacent on roads after Project Edward success
    Gardaí urge motorists not to become complacent on roads after Project Edward success
    Man to appear in court over fatal stabbing of woman
    Bus services disrupted and road closures in Tallaght after gardaí respond to 'barricade incident'
    DUBLIN
    A driverless public transport vehicle is to take to the streets of Dublin for the first time today
    A driverless public transport vehicle is to take to the streets of Dublin for the first time today
    Heading out for Culture Night? Here's our pick of tonight's events
    Free sanitary products to be provided in DCC community centres and libraries
    CORK
    'Earlier in the year I was dropped for a game, and that was really tough for me'
    'Earlier in the year I was dropped for a game, and that was really tough for me'
    Heading out for Culture Night? Here's what's on in the South
    O'Donovans receive heroes' welcome home after latest triumph
    IRELAND
    Players asked to cover their tattoos during Rugby World Cup in Japan
    Players asked to cover their tattoos during Rugby World Cup in Japan
    Famine film Black 47 has made over €1 million at the Irish box office
    Storm Bronagh is here as heavy rains from the south lead to flood warnings

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie