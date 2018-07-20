Minister tells Facebook he is 'appalled and disgusted' over harmful content

COMMUNICATIONS MINISTER DENIS Naughten has told Facebook he is “appalled and disgusted” at the company’s lack of progress in tackling offensive material.

Naughten was meeting the company in New York on foot of a Dispatches documentary on Tuesday which reported that inappropriate, racist and violent content, including assaults on children and images of self-harm, all remained on Facebook despite being reported by users and reviewed by moderators.

The programme included undercover footage recorded by a reporter at the company’s European headquarters in Dublin.

Naughten said that the company needed a “step change” in their practices and said that reviews were “not good enough”.

Officials from Naughten’s department and Facebook will meet again on Monday.

Referendum

Meanwhile, Facebook says that it will publish its data on political ads taken out during this year’s referendum campaign.

The company told Green Party leader Eamon Ryan that it will provide an “indicative” total of the money spent from 1 March to 25 May.

Ryan said:

“Providing data about online spending in the recent Irish abortion referendum sets an important precedent which should apply now in every future vote.

“It is not that we want to ban all online political activity. Research carried out by the Transparent Referendum Initiative showed that a lot of the online adverts during the recent campaign were part of a healthy local democratic process. What we cannot accept is foreign money seeking to buy a result by subterfuge.

“We need new legislation which sets regulates online advertising standards but in the meantime full transparency on all political advertising should be the accepted new norm.”

In a letter to Ryan, Facebook said that it will also outline the number of ads rejected as foreign between 8 May and 25 May.