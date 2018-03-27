  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 27 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Zuckerberg says no: Facebook CEO turns down request to appear before British MPs

The company has offered to send two other executives.

By AFP Tuesday 27 Mar 2018, 2:08 PM
54 minutes ago 2,404 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3926290
Zuckerberg is the founder and CEO of the world's largest social networking website.
Image: Chris Ratcliffe/PA Images
Zuckerberg is the founder and CEO of the world's largest social networking website.
Zuckerberg is the founder and CEO of the world's largest social networking website.
Image: Chris Ratcliffe/PA Images

BRITISH MPS HAVE renewed a demand to interview Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg personally over a data privacy row, after he responded to an earlier request by offering to send one of his deputies.

Damian Collins, the chairman of the House of Commons digital, culture and media committee, said that the seriousness of the allegations meant it was “appropriate” for Zuckerberg to offer an explanation himself, whether in person or via videolink.

In a letter published by the committee today, a senior British Facebook executive offered to send chief technology office Mike Schroepfer or chief product officer Chris Cox to London next month.

“We’d be very happy to invite Mr Cox to give evidence,” Collins said at the start of a committee hearing on Tuesday.

“However we would still like to hear from Mr Zuckerberg as well.

We will seek to clarify with Facebook whether he is available to give evidence or not, because that wasn’t clear from our correspondence, and if he is available to give evidence then we would be happy to do that either in person or via video link if that would be more convenient for him.

In the letter to Collins, Rebecca Stimson, head of public policy for Facebook UK, wrote:

“Facebook fully recognises the level of public and parliamentary interest in these issues and support your belief that these issues must be addressed at the most senior levels of the company by those in an authoritative position to answer your questions.

As such Mr Zuckerberg has personally asked one of his deputies to make themselves available to give evidence in person to the committee.

“Both Chris Cox and Mike Schroepfer report directly to Mr Zuckerberg and are among the longest-serving senior representatives in Facebook’s 15-year history. Both of them have extensive expertise in these issues and are well placed to answer the committee’s questions on these complex subjects,”  Stimson wrote in the letter.

She said either Schroepfer or Cox could attend “straight after the Easter parliamentary recess”, meaning April 16 at the earliest.

PastedImage-99046 Source: parliament.uk

The committee’s request to Facebook followed allegations that data from up to 50 million users was harvested by a British company, Cambridge Analytica, for use in election campaigns, namely that of US President Donald Trump in 2016.

The social media giant said it did not know the data was being used in a political campaign, although it did allow an academic researcher to create an app that picked up the information from users and their friends.

In the letter, Stimson revealed that Facebook was working with regulators around the world to assess how many people in each country were affected.

“We can now confirm that around one percent of the global downloads of the app came from users in the EU, including the UK,” she wrote.

© – AFP 2018 with reporting by Rónán Duffy

Read: Zuckerberg runs ads in 9 British and US newspapers to say sorry for data scandal >

Read: How many foreign groups are buying Facebook ads as part of the abortion referendum debate? >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'Having seen how much my wife went through, it felt so wrong to be heading out the door'
70,088  45
2
Central Bank expected to cease the printing of banknotes in Ireland
59,780  74
3
Former Boyzone member tells London murder trial his ex-girlfriend was 'abusive' and 'manipulative'
59,370  0
Fora
1
Poll: Do you think asylum seekers should be allowed to fill job gaps?
493  0
2
Ireland's chronic housing shortage is the economy's 'most pressing issue'
285  0
3
The Irish 'Airbnb for car parking' has just bought a Belgian rival
277  0
The42
1
Iceland announce diplomatic boycott of 2018 World Cup in Russia
57,518  46
2
Niall Quinn in Sunderland takeover talks - report
42,441  33
3
3 years after Premier League debut, Ireland U21 star aiming to prove doubters wrong in Non-League
25,008  7
DailyEdge.ie
1
Richard Madeley told Meghan Markle's family members they shouldn't expect a wedding invite
30,686  1
2
Tiffany Haddish said that an actress 'on drugs' bit Beyoncé's face at a party and everyone's trying to figure out who it was
8,378  1
3
Here's what this year's Irish festival lineups would look like without men
7,222  9

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Body of missing Brazilian man found in Clondalkin area of Dublin
Body of missing Brazilian man found in Clondalkin area of Dublin
One third of all cars broken into in residential areas left unlocked - Gardaí
'The answer lies with the Polish community': Gardaí ask for help finding man missing since 2014
DUBLIN
Poolbeg incinerator operator fined for breaking environmental protection licence
Poolbeg incinerator operator fined for breaking environmental protection licence
A three-bed semi-detached house now costs an average of €229,111
Why two floors of Dublin's 'stately home of death' are still closed to the public
RUSSIA
Why has Ireland ousted a Russian diplomat, and how significant is it?
Why has Ireland ousted a Russian diplomat, and how significant is it?
Ireland to expel one Russian diplomat from the country in response to Salisbury attack
Putin says Russia shopping centre fire that killed 41 children was 'criminal negligence'
IRELAND
UK civil servant tasked with finding solution to Irish border issue quits job
UK civil servant tasked with finding solution to Irish border issue quits job
Ex-Fiji lock joins Cheika's Wallabies as forwards coach in time for summer Tests against Ireland
'The Celtic Tiger was ridiculous - it was a moment that needed to be dramatised'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie