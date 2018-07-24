This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 24 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A removal of stress and worry' - Fair Deal scheme to be extended to farms and family businesses

The decision taken today will extend this three-year cap to farms and businesses.

By Paul Hosford Tuesday 24 Jul 2018, 10:36 PM
4 minutes ago 0 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4146008
Image: Shutterstock/wk1003mike
Image: Shutterstock/wk1003mike

THE GOVERNMENT HAS approved a proposal to change how farms and businesses are treated on the Fair Deal scheme.

The scheme was introduced nine years ago, allowing older people contribute towards their own care in a home, while the state pays the balance.

At present, people using the scheme contribute up to 80% of their income and up to 7.5% of the value of any assets held towards their cost of care. The value of a person’s home is only included in the financial assessment for the first three years of their time in a care facility.

The decision taken today will extend this three-year cap to farms and businesses where a family successor continues to operate for six years.

Minister of State with special responsibility for Mental Health and Older People Jim Daly said:

“I am very pleased the government has today approved the proposed changes to the scheme, this move will remove a great deal of stress and worry from the affected families and allow them to plan for the future. It will allow them to continue to run the family business without the fear of losing it. I look forward to progressing the matter in the Oireachtas in the autumn session.”

A review of the Nursing Homes Support Scheme, published in 2015, committed to reviewing how productive assets are treated under the scheme.

The extension of the cap to farms and businesses was part of the confidence and supply agreement between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Nursing Homes Ireland has welcomed the announcement and called on the government to publish a review into the Fair Deal scheme.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Remains of Dublin man found buried in French city nine years after disappearance
102,563  24
2
Flames ravage Greek seaside as wildfires kill 74
98,270  31
3
'She couldn't stay awake at the end' - Husband speaks of pain of wife's loss following cervical misdiagnosis
80,433  11
Fora
1
Sligo's 200-year-old jail could be turned into a 'key tourism attraction'
1,487  0
2
Ticket touting will be banned in Ireland under new laws
415  0
3
The owner of some of Dublin’s biggest shopping centres recorded a drop in footfall this year
219  0
The42
1
Damien Duff: 'It's the same old dinosaurs in the GAA making the same old decisions'
33,439  146
2
No room for Neymar as Fifa name 10 Player of the Year contenders
25,566  31
3
Police use 'tear gas' on Tour de France protesters who blocked route with bales of hay
24,503  14
DailyEdge
1
Twitter cannot cope with Alex and Alexandra's Hideaway outfits on Love Island
10,275  0
2
Mila Kunis said she f**ked up her relationship with Macaulay Culkin... it's The Dredge
6,033  0
3
Why did Taylor Swift make Selena Gomez a cake she couldn't even eat?
5,987  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Judgement reserved in extradition challenge by Algerian man accused of terror
Judgement reserved in extradition challenge by Algerian man accused of terror
Former director stole over €1 million from charity, friends and family, court told
Former Defence Forces member who recorded young girl exposing herself jailed
HSE
65 patients at St Columcille's Hospital to have colonoscopy results reviewed
65 patients at St Columcille's Hospital to have colonoscopy results reviewed
Should we extend the HPV vaccine to boys? Public asked to give their views
'She couldn't stay awake at the end' - Husband speaks of pain of wife's loss following cervical misdiagnosis
HEALTH
Ireland to pause use of transvaginal mesh after 'understandable public anxiety'
Ireland to pause use of transvaginal mesh after 'understandable public anxiety'
Fears raised after Ebola reemerges in woman one year after all-clear
Confused about CBD? Here's what you need to know about Ireland and the cannabis-based remedy

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie