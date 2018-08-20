This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Viral video showing scarily realistic human-looking robot debunked as fake

The video clocked up millions of views as Twitter users feared that artificial intelligence had gone too far.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 20 Aug 2018, 10:01 PM
52 minutes ago 7,929 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4192109
The robot, which was actually developed using CGI
Image: Twitter/@M_X_M
Image: Twitter/@M_X_M

A VIRAL VIDEO purporting to show a highly realistic human-looking robot walking around a driveway has been debunked as fake.

The video, which was posted over the weekend on Twitter and clocked up millions of views, caused concerns that developments in artificial intelligence would soon lead to a robot takeover.

Illusionist Derren Brown was among those to share the video, doing so in panicked a Twitter post which said: “WE ARE ALL GOING TO DIE [his capitals]“.

However, technology website Gizmodo reports that the robot was created with computer graphics using a video game and animation engine called Unity.

It also revealed that a version of the same animated character also appeared in a web series created by District 9 director Neill Blomkamp and Oats Studios.

Designer Maxim Sullivan, who first uploaded the video to Twitter, later confirmed to Gizmodo that he was responsible for its creation.

Answering questions via the social media platform, he said: “I took the background footage with my phone. Put the character in post. Was just testing an HDRI [high-dynamic-range imaging] lighting setup I’d made… And it seems to have gone viral.”

In other words, if you were worried that the world was about to face a Terminator-like scenario, you can rest easy for the time being.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

