Woman (60s) dies following fatal collision involving truck in south Dublin

A WOMAN IN her 60s has died following a traffic collision in Dublin.

The incident happened on Bulfin Road in Kilmainham, Dublin 8, at around 4.4opm on Tuesday, when it is understood she was hit by a truck.

The woman was taken from the scene by ambulance to St James’ Hospital, but succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead in the early hours of this morning.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

In a statement, gardaí said they were investigating the collision and asked any witnesses to contact Kilmainham Garda Station on 01 666 9700.