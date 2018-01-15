Gardaí appeal for man who assisted at scene of fatal accident to make contact with them

Fernhill Road, Clonakilty Source: Google Maps

A 73-YEAR-OLD man has died in Co Cork after being struck by a car at about 7.15pm this evening.

The single-car collision happened on the Fernhill Road near Clonakilty. The driver of the car was uninjured.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His body remains at the scene.

The stretch of road in question is currently closed to facilitate an inspection by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses who may have travelled on the road between 7pm and 7.30pm to contact them.

They have also requested that a man who provided assistance at the scene, by providing a jacket, make contact with them.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident can contact gardaí in Clonakilty on 023 8821570, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666111 or any Garda Station.