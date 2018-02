IT’S BEEN THE longest January, hasn’t it? The month had the same 31 days as it always has but the fact that New Year’s Eve fell on a weekend means that we’ve had a long run of working days since then.

Or to paraphrase:

January has so far lasted 3 years. 2017 was a decade ago. Time no longer makes sense. By the time January is over I will have died of old age. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) January 26, 2018 Source: TechnicallyRon /Twitter

Or maybe you didn’t feel that at all.

Tell us – has the arrival of February brightened your mood?