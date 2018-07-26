Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid? We take a look.

Apostasy

What we know

Two sisters and their mother are Jehovah’s Witnesses, but they find their faith tested when one of the girls gets pregnant and isn’t married.

What the critics say

“Apostasy combines subtlety and sensitivity with real emotional power. It also packs a sledgehammer narrative punch two-thirds in, after which life in the film carries on with eerie quietness as usual, while we, the audience, have no choice but to go into a state of shock.” – The Guardian

“The controversial Pittsburgh-founded church does not emerge unbruised from British writer-director Daniel Kokotajlo’s fascinating, quietly battering debut feature, but neither does the wider principle of religious devotion — which isn’t idly or secularly dismissed, but rigorously questioned as to its place on the spectrum between personal faith and institutional obligation.” – Variety

What’s it rated?

RottenTomatoes: None yet

IMDB: 7.0/10

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

What we know

Dracula finally gets to go on holiday himself in the third installment of the Hotel Transylvania franchise. But his cruise vacation is far from plain sailing as the gang soon find themselves being chased by monster hunter, Abraham Van Helsing.

What the critics say

“Sending its gang of cuddly monsters off on a holiday at sea, Genndy Tartakovsky’s Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation is exactly the kind of energetic, middlebrow ‘toon-timekiller fans will expect. It’s also the series’ biggest peddler yet of one of the most damaging lies movies have ever sold to young people: That there’s one and only one love out there for everyone in the world.” – The Hollywood Reporter

“By far the worst of the series, spends virtually no time in the hotel and runs out of commentary on classic monsters, despite renewing the rivalry between Dracula and the vampire slayer Van Helsing.” – Variety

What’s it rated?

Mission Impossible: Fallout

What we know

When an arms dealer teams up with a group of terrorists to plot nuclear attacks on the Vatican, Jerusalem and Mecca, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must join forces with a CIA assassin to prevent a disaster of biblical proportions.

What the critics say

“Fallout doesn’t stint on the state-of-the-art set pieces that have long been a series staple, ever since Cruise dangled above that motion-sensitive vault floor with Brian De Palma holding the strings.” – The Telegraph

“There are several fun action set pieces that don’t disappoint, and the final sequence, which takes place over the Kashmir mountains, is a bit of a heart-stopper. (It’s probably worth the cost of an IMAX ticket for that scene alone.)” – Vox

What’s it rated?

