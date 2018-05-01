  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 1 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Death in The Jungle Book and genitalia in Baywatch: Why people complained about films last year

In all, the IFCO received complaints about 16 films in 2017.

By Darragh McDonagh Tuesday 1 May 2018, 7:50 AM
1 hour ago 7,811 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3987541
The Rock stars in Baywatch, which was one of the films complained about.
Image: Paramount/Youtube
The Rock stars in Baywatch, which was one of the films complained about.
The Rock stars in Baywatch, which was one of the films complained about.
Image: Paramount/Youtube

CHILDREN’S ANIMATION THE Jungle Bunch and Oscar-winning musical comedy La La Land were among 16 movies that prompted complaints to the Irish Film Classification Office (IFCO) last year.

Some 25 complaints were received during 2017, which included objections to “subliminal advertising” of a beer brand in Kong: Skull Island, and a request to ban superhero spin-off Logan “to protect the flagging morals that are left in our country”.

US comedy Why Him? attracted three complaints, one of which concerned the use of sexual language. “There is one scene in particular, which describes a sexual practice which I myself had not heard of until a few years ago (I am 43),” the complainant wrote.

The complainant insisted that they were “no prude” but provided the film classifier with this advice: “If you’re unfamiliar with the term, I suggest if you are looking it up to maybe not Google image search if it’s early in the morning.”

Action comedy Baywatch was the subject of a complaint from a man who had seen the film with his wife and 15-year-old daughter. “In all my years of going to the movies, I have NEVER seen male genitalia shown up close on more than one occasion,” he wrote.

“She [his daughter] was not impressed and neither were we,” he added.

In his response, Assistant Film Classifier David Power noted that the nudity referred to was that of a naked male corpse, and had been “non-sexual” in nature.

Another complainant had concerns about alcoholic product placement in Kong: Skull Island. “I suspect it is a form of subliminal advertising,” they wrote. “How can I protect my son from these sophisticated ‘association marketing’ techniques?”

Power explained in his reply that the scenes mentioned were not sufficiently explicit in terms of instruction or encouragement to constitute subliminal marketing. “James Bond has been ordering vodka martinis in each of his many adventures for over 50 years,” he noted.

‘I can handle it’

IFCO also received correspondence from a 10-year-old boy, asking the film classifier to consider changing the rating for sci-fi prequel Alien: Covenant, so that he would be allowed to see it.

He insisted that he “can handle” violence, gore, nudity and mature themes; and promised that if the classifier agreed to change the rating to 15A, he would “send you amazing sketches saying ‘thank you for being the best’”.

Power declined the offer and regretted that IFCO was not in a position to change the film’s rating, but said: “You sound like a big movie fan, so I know you’ll find some other good movies you can attend instead.”

Another individual wrote to IFCO to complain about a film that they had not seen, but they felt strongly that the rating for Insidious: The Last Key was likely to be inappropriate.

Sci-fi horror Life, starring Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal, was the subject of two complaints. One of these was from a self-described ethical vegan who was so distressed by a scene involving animal experimentation that they experienced a panic attack and was unable to drive home for 30 minutes.

“Seeing a rodent strapped down with an up-close scene of how tight the leather strap is around its neck for gratuitous effect had the same effect on me as though that being was a person or a baby,” they wrote.

One parent complained that they had walked out of kid’s animation The Jungle Book with their three children (aged between seven and nine) due to the “amount of death and threat” throughout the movie.

This included “illegal fight-club scenes… human rights abuses, taking animals as slaves… all in an exceptionally poor movie”, according to the complainant.

Another complainant questioned whether use of the phrase “fuck ‘em” in La La Land had been overlooked by IFCO when it decided on a rating of PG.

Other films that were the subject of complaints last year included Thor: Ragnarok, The House, Goodbye Christopher Robin, Girls Trip, Jason Bourne, Sleepless, and Transformers: The Last Knight.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Darragh McDonagh

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Security scare at Dublin's Connolly Station caused by old sticks of dynamite
93,111  52
2
Australia's oldest scientist (104) travels to Switzerland for assisted suicide
61,865  91
3
Cervical cancer: Harris confirms statutory investigation into CervicalCheck programme
55,490  149
Fora
1
There has been a sharp decline in Irish workers moving to the UK this year
221  0
2
Poll: Should businesses get involved in political campaigns?
178  0
3
A major expansion of Dublin's 'vital' Hermitage clinic has been blocked
100  0
The42
1
An emotional Wes Hoolahan can't hold back the tears as he gives farewell speech at Norwich
32,584  24
2
Ulster still looking to secure experienced out-half ahead of next season
27,201  50
3
Ulster confirm appointment of Dan McFarland as next head coach
26,422  29
DailyEdge
1
Here are 15 skirts for under €30 that are perfect for summer
7,626  0
2
13 Irish celebs who definitely aren't behind Bloggers Unveiled
7,312  0
3
People on Twitter are talking about their most mundane celebrity encounters and it's pretty hilarious
6,756  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
HSE
Cervical cancer: Harris confirms statutory investigation into CervicalCheck programme
Cervical cancer: Harris confirms statutory investigation into CervicalCheck programme
Vicky Phelan: It's scandalous government hasn't offered to pay for my cancer treatment
Poll: Will you continue to use State cancer-screening programmes?
GARDAí
â¬80,000 worth of cannabis seized in Drogheda
€80,000 worth of cannabis seized in Drogheda
Man released without charge after being arrested by gardaí looking for missing woman
Man and woman charged over burglaries in which pensioners were threatened
DUBLIN
'No team lasts forever' - Harte senses 'window of opportunity' to threaten Dubs' dominance
'No team lasts forever' - Harte senses 'window of opportunity' to threaten Dubs' dominance
Gardaí renew appeal for teenager missing from Dublin since 12 April
Explosion thought to have caused Dublin apartment fire in which man (50s) was injured
CANCER
Cabinet to consider plan for cervical smear investigation
Cabinet to consider plan for cervical smear investigation
60% of people don't have faith in the national cervical screening programme CervicalCheck
Concerns raised about outsourced smear tests being 'sub-standard' 10 years ago

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie