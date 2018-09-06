This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 6 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Acting classes ruled out at FG think-in, but party to talk gender pay gap and Budget

Last year, Varadkar was heavily criticised for comments he made to this website insisting that Ireland has “one of the lowest levels of homelessness” .

By Christina Finn Thursday 6 Sep 2018, 6:45 AM
1 hour ago 3,511 Views 19 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4220575
The two-day Fine Gael think-in kicks off in Galway today.
Image: Brian Lawless
The two-day Fine Gael think-in kicks off in Galway today.
The two-day Fine Gael think-in kicks off in Galway today.
Image: Brian Lawless

THE POLITICAL THINK-IN season is in full swing, and next up to hold its annual away days is Fine Gael. 

This will be Leo Varadkar’s second think-in as Taoiseach, with his first inning getting him in a bit of hot water when he was heavily criticised for comments he made to this website insisting that Ireland has “one of the lowest levels of homelessness” despite a record number of people living in emergency accommodation.

His remarks dominated the news cycle for the following two weeks. 

Party think-ins are held by all political parties each year ahead of the Dáil resuming in the autumn. Politicians use them to talk through party plans and ambitions, as well as discuss what their priorities are for the year ahead.

Galway think-in

This year, the party in government is heading to Galway. So, what’s in store?

The Daily Mail on Sunday reported that TDs and senators will be taking part in acting classes today, however Chairman of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party Martin Heydon has rejected this, stating that the bonding team-building session at NUIG is focusing on the creative arts and their importance in other industries.

He said parliamentary party members will be taking part in workshops, but no acting classes are due to take place. 

The party will also focus on Budget 2019, what progress is being made with its Rebuilding Ireland strategy, and there will be open discussions on issues relating to housing, health, social welfare, and taxation. 

Health Minister Simon Harris is due to lead a discussion on the structure and ownership of hospitals and schools in Ireland, where it is expected a debate on the separation of Church and State in relation to these key services will take place.

A report outlining a plan to separate Church and State in healthcare is due to feature during this discussion, particularly around the recent suggestion of banning abortion in hospitals with a religious ethos.

A special session on equality and the promotion of women in all roles in life will take place on Friday. It is expected there will be more details emerging from this discussion on the proposed gender pay gap legislation.

Think-ins are notorious for politicians, including taoisigh, making promises.

Last year, Varadkar said Nama would be repurposed into property developer, but this has yet to be delivered. He also committed to the roll out of a sugar tax, which was implemented.

Varadkar is used to being the talk of the town at his party think-ins.

In the past, “loose-lipped Leo” as he was dubbed appeared to overstep the mark at the Fine Gael think-in in 2014 when he suggested the long-mooted tax relief for workers in the Budget would amount to “an extra fiver or tenner in your payslip every week”, which angered some backbenchers as well as the then-Taoiseach Enda Kenny.

Unperturbed, Varadkar (then the health minister) was in good spirits at the social gathering at Fota Island in 2014, where he was witnessed holding court until the small hours and even joined in the sing-song of Tender by Blur, which involved Varadkar reading the lyrics off his phone.

Whether the Taoiseach partakes in another sing-song this year is anyone’s guess, with Varadkar more likely to be in a more subdued mood in light of the recent tit-for-tat between himself and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin over when to have talks about renewing the confidence and supply arrangement, which has sparked talk of a pre-Christmas election.

It’s probably a sure bet that the Taoiseach will be in bed early ahead of the traditional Morning Ireland interview. Taoisigh have learned that lesson well since the Fianna Fáil disaster of 2010.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Multiple-vehicle collision on M50 has been cleared
    64,377  90
    2
    		'Inspiring' BBC radio presenter dies from cancer aged 40
    54,353  23
    3
    		Site with planning permission for over 400 apartments on sale for €32 million
    42,363  80
    Fora
    1
    		These are the most popular food and drink brands in Ireland
    640  0
    2
    		Dublin has ranked as one of Europe's top tech clusters – ahead of Paris and Copenhagen
    296  0
    3
    		Waterford startup Kollect is dragging bin collection into the on-demand era
    264  0
    The42
    1
    		'He's been fantastic with me' - Ireland players back Roy Keane after Arter/Walters argument
    43,344  53
    2
    		Philly McMahon: 'It was Walter White, and saying he was here with me, it was lovely'
    31,132  8
    3
    		Europe's wildcard picks revealed as Bjorn finalises 12-man Ryder Cup team
    30,463  37
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Viewers had very mixed opinions about Coleen Nolan's breakdown on This Morning
    13,445  0
    2
    		Vogue Williams "quietly" gave birth to a baby boy last night... it's The Dredge
    8,475  0
    3
    		Selena Gomez is a bit peeved off over a recent interview she did for focusing on Demi Lovato's overdose
    5,260  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Security guard threatened with hammer in Artane cash-in-transit robbery
    Security guard threatened with hammer in Artane cash-in-transit robbery
    Multiple-vehicle collision on M50 has been cleared
    Woman due in court over Dundalk road crash last year in which man (20s) died
    DUBLIN
    'I was working at the hurling final, thinking 'God, Iâm gonna be playing here in a few weeks!''
    'I was working at the hurling final, thinking 'God, I’m gonna be playing here in a few weeks!''
    Mother and one-year-old child walk streets waiting to hear about accommodation for the night
    Met Eireann confirm summer 2018 as one of hottest and driest in decades
    IRELAND
    'Trump's mood and tone on his Irish visit will be shaped by what happens the week before'
    'Trump's mood and tone on his Irish visit will be shaped by what happens the week before'
    12 beautiful photos of trees around Ireland at the turn of autumn
    Joe Schmidt's Ireland confirm 2019 World Cup warm-up schedule

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie