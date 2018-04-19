GardaÃ­ seize estimated â‚¬1 million worth of cannabis in Finglas

ONE MAN HAS been arrested after gardaÃ­ made a substantial drugs seizure in Finglas yesterday.

As part of what it called ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of drugs, gardaÃ­ from the drugs unit in Finglas obtained a search warrant for a house in Finglas South.

During this search, cannabis herb with an estimated street value of around â‚¬1 million was seized.

The man in his 60s was arrested at the scene, and has been detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Traffic) Act 1996 at Finglas Garda Station.

Investigations remain ongoing at this time.