Sunday 13 May, 2018
Gardaí investigating as video shows cars rampaging through Finglas housing estate

The video has been shared widely across social media and on messaging apps.

By Sean Murray Sunday 13 May 2018, 10:12 AM
1 hour ago 12,900 Views 34 Comments
GARDAÍ IN NORTH Dublin have launched an investigation after videos shared widely around social media showed cars driving recklessly through the Berryfield housing estate in Finglas.

The video, seen by TheJournal.ie, shows a number of cars driving at high speed around the estate and repeatedly crashing into each other and other parked cars. The drivers also pull several handbrake turns during the video clip.

At one point, one of the cars almost mounts the path and drives onto a grassy area where a number of youths had congregated.

The cars involved appear heavily damaged and, towards the end of the video, a man approaches one of the cars while it’s not moving and kicks the window.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, a garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí in Finglas are investigating incidents of dangerous driving and other related traffic offences that occurred in the Berryfield area of Finglas on the evening of 11 May 2018.

There were no reports of injuries and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them in Finglas on 01 666 7500.

