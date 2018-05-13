New gangland feud results in additional armed units patrolling areas of north Dublin

ADDITIONAL GARDA RESOURCES have been allocated to north Dublin in a bid to clamp down on the threat of an escalating drug feud in the Finglas area.

More armed patrols are now taking place across the region in the wake of the death of Shane Fowler. The 32-year-old died after the motorcycle he was driving crashed into a pole in Dunsink Park, Finglas, over the weekend.

Fowler had a handgun in his possession at the time of the incident. However, it is understood an associate removed the firearm prior to the arrival of gardaí.

One line of inquiry being pursued by senior officers is that Fowler was on the way to carry out a shooting as part of the new gang feud.

A young drug dealer, who has been running vast quantities of drugs through north Dublin, has been warned a number of times recently that his life is in danger.

Local gardaí received intelligence earlier this week that a number of associates of the prospective target had not been seen in a number of days. While those involved in the new gang feud in Finglas have links to the Kinahan and Hutch gangs, the violence has not been borne out of these associations.

Instead, it is “typical gang violence”, sources have told TheJournal.ie and the current feud is based on a younger drug dealer attempting to take the trade off an older criminal.

Gardaí are preparing for an possible response to Fowler’s death and subsequent reports in relation to the firearm discovery.

Armed patrols of areas frequented by the gang figures have been increased in recent days and units across the district have been told to immediately pass on any intelligence they receive – no matter how insignificant it may seem – to the drugs unit.

There has been one death linked to this feud so far. One man took his own life in prison after being arrested on suspicion of planning an attack.