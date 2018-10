Source: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 49-year-old woman.

Fiona Fagan was last seen in the Kilcock area of Co Kildare on 28 September 2018.

She is described as being 5’2″, with brown hair and of average build.

It’s not known what she was wearing when she went missing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Celbridge Garda Station on 01 601 2370, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.