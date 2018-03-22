Investigation launched into fire at apartment block in Waterford

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after a fire broke out at an apartment in Waterford City in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí were called to the fire at the premises in the Dunmore Road area at around 1am.

Fire Brigade services and gardaí at the scene observed the front windows of the premises broken with smoke coming out of the building.

The fire was extinguished by emergency services.

No one was present in the premises at the time of the fire, according to gardaí.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.