Dry land still poses serious risk 'despite lifting of hosepipe ban' firefighters warn

Gorse fire at Three Rock mountain in Dublin.

FIRE FIGHTERS HAVE warned dry land still poses a serious risk, following the prolonged heat wave over the summer.

Officers from Rathfarnham fire station were called to Three Rock mountain near the Hellfire club earlier this evening after a gorse fire took hold in the area.

One crew attended just after 6pm and the incident was brought under control by 7.20pm.

Officers have used the occasion to highlight the fact that land remains extraordinarily dry after the long hot summer, which means it can burn easily.

It comes just one week after the hose pipe ban was lifted, after water restrictions were put in place over the summer to deal with the unusual conditions.

No one was injured in this evening’s blaze.