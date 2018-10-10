Two arrested after fire breaks out at historic Kilkenny building

Dr. Mitchell's House on John Street. Source: Gar Cox/Twitter

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in connection with a fire at an historic building in Kilkenny city centre.

Emergency services attended the blaze on John Street this morning at the property, known locally as Dr Mitchell’s House.

A number of people have been evacuated from the building, garda have confirmed. No injuries were sustained.

Reports on social media show plumes of smoke and flames engulfing the building, which is located near the River Court Hotel.

Local radio station KCLR has reported that firefighters attended the scene this morning.

According to the Kilkenny Historical Society, Dr John Mitchell purchased the building, also known as the Bridge House, in 1922.

A number of road closures are in place following the fire. The two men arrested are currently being detained at Kilkenny Garda Station. Investigations are on going.