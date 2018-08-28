Huge fire at Limerick factory brought under control

LI11E1 - our 100ft Bronto Aerial Appliance along with Green Watch Crews will be working hard for several hours to come. Please avoid the area pic.twitter.com/w5KfMbXbOx — Limerick Fire (@LimerickFire) August 27, 2018 Source: Limerick Fire /Twitter

A LARGE FIRE at a factory in Limerick city has been brought under control.

The fire broke out at United Metals, a scrap metal recycling factory, on the Ballysimon Road, shortly after 8pm yesterday.

Firefighters worked overnight to bring the blaze under control, doing so in the early hours of this morning. Limerick City and County Fire Service had nine trucks at the scene, with firefighters leaving at 6.30am.

A spokesperson at the Munster Fire Control headquarters said it received a 999 alert around 8.18pm about the fire.

A bystander who was close to the scene of the fire last night said they heard “a number of loud explosions” coming from the scrap metal yard as the fire rages on.

“The flames are 50 to 60 foot high, they’re rising up over warehouses at the yard,” they added.

Contains reporting by David Raleigh