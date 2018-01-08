Two hurt as fire breaks out on roof of Trump Tower in New York

DEVELOPING: Fire at New York City's Trump Tower; aerial views show firefighters on the roof pic.twitter.com/LBqYMCa1kG — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 8, 2018 Source: CBS News /Twitter

MAN 7-5 721 5 AVE, MULTIPLE DWELLING (TRUMP TOWER) FIRE IN HVAC , LOCATED ON ROOF, UNDER CONTROL

Updated at 3pm

TWO PEOPLE SUSTAINED minor injuries after a fire brokeÂ out on the roof of Trump Tower in New York this morning.

NBC New York, quoting FDNY chief Roger Sakowich, reported that one firefighter was hurt when debris fell on him and that an engineer also sustained injuries but refused treatment.

The fire at the 58-storey Midtown Manhattan tower broke out just before 7am local time this morning and smoke could be seen across the cityâ€™s skyline.

President Trumpâ€™s son Eric, who is a senior executive in the Trump Organization, tweeted that there had beenÂ a small electrical fire in a cooling tower.

He added:

The New York Fire Department was here within minutes and did an incredible job. The men and women of the #FDNY are true heroes and deserve our most sincere thanks and praise!

The structure, one of Trumpâ€™s first major achievements as a real estate investor, was completed in 1983.

The development is a mix of shopping outlets, restaurants, offices and â€“ at the higher levels â€“ luxury apartments.

The Trump Organization still lists it as having 68 storeys â€“ however New York City documents have shown it has only 58 floors.Â