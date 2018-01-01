'We're all delighted': The first baby of the new year was born in Ireland just seconds after midnight

THE FIRST BABY of 2018 in Ireland was born at seven seconds past midnight.

University Maternity Hospital, Limerick, had the pleasure of bringing the first baby of the year into world.

The baby boy was born at exactly seven seconds after 12 and came in weighing 3.26kg (7lbs 3oz).

“We’re all delighted here. It’s very good news,” a hospital spokesperson said.

UMHL was also fortunate enough to have the first baby born on Christmas Day also, with a baby girl being born at 12.27am on Christmas morning.

“We had the new year’s baby and we also had the Christmas baby, so we’re all very happy here,” the spokesperson said.

There have been three babies born in the hospital so far in 2018.

In homes and hospitals across the country, parents were welcoming their new children into the world on the first day of the year.

In the Rotunda in Dublin, the first newborn boy was delivered at 1.35am. There have been 12 babies born so far at the hospital this year, including one set of twins.

In the Coombe, the first baby was born at 1.41am.

A baby boy, he was born to mother and father Christine and Gareth O’Leary, from Firhouse in Dublin. The baby weighed in at 2.9kg (6lbs 4oz).

He is the O’Leary’s first child and has yet to be named.

It total, five babies have been born in the Coombe this year.

There were similar arrivals at other hospitals all across Ireland this morning.

The first baby born at University Hospital Waterford arrived at 23 minutes past midnight, while the first newborn arrived at Cork University Maternity Hospital after 3am.