The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ONGOING: The number affected by the tracker mortgage scandal is still rising, with the total figure now over 38,000.

2. #ABANDON SHIP: Minister Eoghan Murphy said a decommissioned cruise ship is “not suitable for homeless families”.

3. #US SUPREME COURT: An FBI report will not support charges against Trump’s judicial pick Brett Kavanaugh.

4. #WINNER WINNER: The winning €5.7 million Lotto ticket was sold in a south Dublin Spar.

5. #MENTAL HEALTH: New statistics show that men account for eight in 10 suicides in Ireland.