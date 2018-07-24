The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Source: Shutterstock/Rita Kochmarjova

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GREECE: At least 60 people are dead after wildfires swept across Greece overnight.

2. #PAUL SHINE-DIXON: The remains of anÂ Irishman who went missing nine years ago have been found buried near a canal in the French city of Perpignan.

3. #COLONOSCOPY: St Columcilleâ€™s Hospital in Loughlinstown in Dublin is to review the colonoscopy results of 65 patients.

4. #Iâ€™M OUT: Barrister and columnist Noel Whelan has ruled himself out of the presidential election.

5. #TOUR DE FRANCE: Police have used tear gas to break up a demonstration by farmers which disrupted the 16th stage of the Tour de France.