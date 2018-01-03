The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DUNDALK: Gardaí have not ruled out terrorism after “random and unprovoked” attacks left one dead in Dundalk.

2. #STORMY: There is a threat of flooding in the south and west as more stormy conditions are expected.

3. #JOSHUA BOYLE: A former Taliban hostage has been arrested on 15 charges, including sexual assault.

4. #HOMELESSNESS: The Housing Minister said that his department has “no evidence” of homeless families “gaming the system”.

5. #TIDY: Ennis has been declared Ireland’s cleanest town.