The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #HOUSING LADDER: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that he “didn’t actually get help” from his parents to buy a house and got a 100% mortgage, after his comments in the Dáil yesterday

2. #DEPORTED: An Irish teenager who was brought to the US when he was 12 is to be deported for overstaying his visa.

3. #LONDON: Great Ormond Street is to return donations from the Presidents Club following sexual harassment claims.

4. #MEDIA MOVES: RTÉ has shaken up its radio schedule, with some shows now featuring all-female line-ups.

5. #BRIGHT IKEA: Flat-pack giant Ikea is “exploring the option” of opening a south Dublin store.