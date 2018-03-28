The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BELFAST: All four defendants were found not guilty on all charges in the rugby rape trial.

2. #HOMELESSNESS: The number of homeless children skyrocketed last month.

3. #YES MASTER: The Master of the National Maternity Hospital has joined the Together for Yes repeal campaign.

4. #TAKE BACK TRINITY: Trinity College has reversed a decision to introduce €450 fee for resit exams.

5. #ALLEGATIONS: R Kelly has been accused of grooming a 14-year-old girl in a new BBC documentary.