The 5 at 5: Tuesday

1. #RUSH TO REGISTER: Today is the last day you can register to vote in time for the referendum. By now, you’re cutting it very close.



2. #HYGIENE: Six food businesses were closed in April, with filthy premises and rodent infestations among the causes.

3. #MICHAEL STOKES: Tributes have been paid as a popular teenager who featured on Room to Improve passed away.

4. #CERVICALCHECK: A UK expert will lead the inquiry into the CervicalCheck scandal, and it has emerged that a US laboratory wanted a confidentiality clause in the Vicky Phelan case.

5. #THE EIGHTH: Facebook has announced a ban on all Eighth referendum ads from foreign sources.