Friday 27 July, 2018
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Sean Murray Friday 27 Jul 2018, 4:43 PM
1 hour ago
http://jrnl.ie/4152070
Image: Shutterstock/tandemich
Image: Shutterstock/tandemich

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DROUGHT: The hosepipe ban has been extended until the end of August due to the “critical” condition of water reserves.

2. #MATI: There are serious signs that arson started the deadly Greek wildfires.

3. #JACK POWER: Tributes have been paid to a 25-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Waterford.

4. #RAINFALL: A Status Yellow rainfall warning has just been issued.

5. #BLOOD MOON: Tonight’s blood moon is the longest of the 21st century – here’s where you can see it best.

