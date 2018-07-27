The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DROUGHT: The hosepipe ban has been extended until the end of August due to the “critical” condition of water reserves.

2. #MATI: There are serious signs that arson started the deadly Greek wildfires.

3. #JACK POWER: Tributes have been paid to a 25-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Waterford.

4. #RAINFALL: A Status Yellow rainfall warning has just been issued.

5. #BLOOD MOON: Tonight’s blood moon is the longest of the 21st century – here’s where you can see it best.