The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #UNCERTAINTY: Donald Trump’s visit to Ireland in November may be cancelled.

2. #DECISION TIME: Fianna Fáil says it’s holding the government to account over housing failures, but Sinn Féin are saying Eoghan Murphy has to go.

3. #MONDELEZ: Cadbury’s owners are stockpiling chocolate and biscuits in case there’s a hard Brexit.

4. #CERVICALCHECK: Vicky Phelan and others affected by the CervicalCheck scandal have hit out at the leaking of the independent report into the issue.

5. #SEAN MCDERMOTT STREET: Dublin City Council says the sale of a former Magdalene Laundry site is the “chance of a lifetime”.