The 5 at 5: Thursday

1. #BALACLAVAS: Commissioner Drew Harris has said the form of garda attire at the North Frederick Street protest ‘was not correct’.

2. #HOUSING: Plans to build more than 500 homes near a Dublin park have been rejected.

3. #SINN FÉIN: The Ombudsman has found alleged sex abuse victim Máiría Cahill was failed by the PSNI inquiry.

4. #GROUNDED: Ryanair cabin crew are pushing ahead with the “biggest strike in the company’s history”.

5. #DISCONNECT: Former members have been left frustrated as the main ESB union refuses to confirm that they’ve left.