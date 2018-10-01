The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ÁRAS 18: Presidential candidate Joan Freeman said that the person she received a €120k loan from is a “very good guy”.



2. #BUDGET 2019: Sinn Féin has proposed a €400 second-home tax, a 5% high-earner levy and a pension hike.

3. #BOMB SCARE: Houses were evacuated in a Dublin suburb after a viable homemade bomb was found under a car.

4. #PENALTY POINTS: Two ‘clamp fairies’ were arrested for removing clamps from cars in Dublin.

5. #COMPLAINTS: The Tralee Advertiser apologised after publishing a “racist joke”.