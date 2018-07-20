The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BACK OFF WITH YER BACKSTOP:Â British Prime Minister Theresa May has has rejected the EUâ€™s plans for a Brexit backstop, saying it would create a border with the UK.

2. #STATUE ABUSE:Â A statue of the late Terry Wogan in LimerickÂ has been defaced.

3. #REFERENDUM CHALLENGES:Â The High Court has dismissed a number of bids to challenge the result of Mayâ€™s referendum on the Eighth Amendment.

4. #LUEBECK:Â Several people have been injured after a knife attack on a German bus.

5. #AMY MCCARTHY:Â A Cork man has been jailed for the murder of the mother of his son.