The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BACK OFF WITH YER BACKSTOP: British Prime Minister Theresa May has has rejected the EU’s plans for a Brexit backstop, saying it would create a border with the UK.

2. #STATUE ABUSE: A statue of the late Terry Wogan in Limerick has been defaced.

3. #REFERENDUM CHALLENGES: The High Court has dismissed a number of bids to challenge the result of May’s referendum on the Eighth Amendment.

4. #LUEBECK: Several people have been injured after a knife attack on a German bus.

5. #AMY MCCARTHY: A Cork man has been jailed for the murder of the mother of his son.