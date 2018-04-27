The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SMEAR TESTS: Health Minister Simon Harris has said he does not have confidence in CervicalCheck management, following the fallout from the Vicky Phelan case.

2. #DEMILITARISED: The leaders of North and South Korea have held a historic meeting and declared that a formal end to the war between the nations will be declared.

3. #COURTS: Polish Tomas Gajowniczek man has been found not guilty by reason of insanity of the attempted murder of his partner at their Dublin home.

4. #BINS: Greyhound recycling has become the latest bin company to confirm that it will start charging its customers for green bins.

5. #POP: Swedish pop superstars Abba have announced they’ve made new music for the first time since the 1980s.