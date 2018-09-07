The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #TRUMP VISIT US President Donald Trump is likely to visit Ireland on 12 or 13 November, following a visit to Paris to mark the end of fighting in World War I.

2. #8TH REFERENDUM The Supreme Court has dismissed a woman’s appeal to challenge the Eighth Amendment referendum result, paving the way for abortion legislation.

3. #BRAY SHOOTING: A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Bobby Messitt at Bray Boxing Club in June.

4. #BOREXIT Former UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson will divorce his wife of 25 years, Marina Wheeler, it has been reported.

5. #BYE MARIE Professor Marie Cassidy is set to retire after 14 years as Ireland’s State Pathologist.