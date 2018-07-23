The 5 at 5: Monday

Source: Shutterstock/Eric Isselee

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #PÁIRCGATE: The GAA is to contact the organisers of the Liam Miller tribute match ‘very soon’ regarding the use of Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork.

2. #GUILTY PLEA: A man has pleaded guilty to the rape of a Spanish student in Dublin last year.

3. #MONEY PIT: Gerard Craughwell says he isn’t running for president because he can’t afford it.

4. #TORONTO: A woman has been killed and a nine-year-old is among 13 injured after a gunman opened fire in the Canadian city.

5. #DISCRIMINATION: A Catholic mother has lost her case after claiming that her daughter was turned down for a school bus scheme.

