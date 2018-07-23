This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cianan Brennan Monday 23 Jul 2018, 5:00 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #PÁIRCGATE: The GAA is to contact the organisers of the Liam Miller tribute match ‘very soon’ regarding the use of Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork.

2. #GUILTY PLEA: A man has pleaded guilty to the rape of a Spanish student in Dublin last year.

3. #MONEY PIT: Gerard Craughwell says he isn’t running for president because he can’t afford it.

4. #TORONTO: A woman has been killed and a nine-year-old is among 13 injured after a gunman opened fire in the Canadian city.

5. #DISCRIMINATION: A Catholic mother has lost her case after claiming that her daughter was turned down for a school bus scheme.

