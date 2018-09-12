The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SCALLY REVIEW A report into the CervicalCheck scandal has found significant failures in the governance behind the cancer screening programme.

2. #TAKE BACK THE CITY Gardaí and a group of men have been criticised for wearing balaclavas during the eviction of activists from a house in North Fredrick Street in Dublin.

3. #SORRY The Taoiseach has apologised to the mother of Danielle McLaughlin, after his department claimed the murdered Donegal woman wasn’t Irish.

4. #SPOILING US 80-year-old Ohio businessman Edward J Crawford has been named as the new US ambassador to Ireland.

5. #RUSSIA There is “nothing criminal” about two men who Britain has named as suspects in the Salisbury poisoning, according to Vladimir Putin.